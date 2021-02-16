Andile Mpisane is a South African artist, reality star and former football player. In 2020 he was appointed chairperson of Royal AM FC at just 19 years old, making him the youngest chair in PSL history.

Background

Andile's mother is Shauwn Mkhize and his father is Sbu Mpisane.[1]

Career

Music

In April 2020, Andile Mpisane released his second single Umcimbi. The song features Distruction Boyz and Madanon. His first single Uyangqhaska featured DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Stix Manyanyisa. The two singles were released under Mpisane's Royal AM Entertainment which also distributes his music.[2]

Royal AM Foundation

He also founded the Royal AM Foundation which by 2020 had created more than 30 job opportunities around Durban.[2]