Latest revision as of 10:05, 16 February 2021
Andile Mpisane is a South African artist, reality star and former football player. In 2020 he was appointed chairperson of Royal AM FC at just 19 years old, making him the youngest chair in PSL history.
Background
Andile's mother is Shauwn Mkhize and his father is Sbu Mpisane. His parents divorced.[1] His sister is well known fitness bunny Sbhale Mpisane.[2]
Girlfriend
Andile's girlfriend is DJ Sthelo Shozi. The two began dating in 2018 according to unnamed sources.[3]
Children
Andile Mpisane has a daughter named Flo with DJ Sthelo Shozi.[4]
Career
Football
Before venturing into music and business, Mpisane was a midfielder, playing for Royal Eagles in 2018. On his debut, the team won 4-0.[2]
Music
In April 2020, Andile Mpisane released his second single Umcimbi. The song features Distruction Boyz and Madanon. His first single Uyangqhaska featured DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Stix Manyanyisa. The two singles were released under Mpisane's Royal AM Entertainment which also distributes his music.[5]
Discography
Singles
- Umcimbi ft Distruction Boyz and Madanon (2020)
- Uyangqhaska ft DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Stix Manyanyisa
Royal AM Foundation
He also founded the Royal AM Foundation which by 2020 had created more than 30 job opportunities around Durban.[5]
