In April 2020, Andile Mpisane released his second single ''Umcimbi''. The song features [[Distruction Boyz]] and [[Madanon]]. His first single ''Uyangqhaska'' featured [[DJ Tira]], [[Dladla Mshunqisi]] and [[Stix Manyanyisa]]. The two singles were released under Mpisane's Royal AM Entertainment which also distributes his music.<ref name="S">Patience Bambalele, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/entertainment/2020-04-09-andile-mpisane-uses-music-to-define-himself/ Andile Mpisane uses music to define himself], ''Sowetan Live'', Published: April 9, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>

In April 2020, Andile Mpisane released his second single ''Umcimbi''. The song features [[Distruction Boyz]] and [[Madanon]]. His first single ''Uyangqhaska'' featured [[DJ Tira]], [[Dladla Mshunqisi]] and [[Stix Manyanyisa]]. The two singles were released under Mpisane's Royal AM Entertainment which also distributes his music.<ref name="S">Patience Bambalele, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/entertainment/2020-04-09-andile-mpisane-uses-music-to-define-himself/ Andile Mpisane uses music to define himself], ''Sowetan Live'', Published: April 9, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>

Before venturing into music and business, Mpisane was a midfielder, playing for Royal Eagles in 2018. On his debut, the team won 4-0.<ref name="C"/>

Andile's girlfriend is [[DJ Sthelo Shozi]]. The two began dating in 2018 according to unnamed sources.<ref name="SW"> Philani Mzila, [https://sundayworld.co.za/news/andile-a-dad-and-his-mom-is-not-happy/ Andile a dad, and his mom is not happy], ''Sunday World'', Published: May 18, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>

Andile's mother is [[Shauwn Mkhize]] and his father is [[Sbu Mpisane]] . His parents divorced .<ref name="I">[https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/andile-mpisane-airs-familys-dirty-laundry-30941408 Andile Mpisane airs family's dirty laundry], ''IOL'', Published: August 18, 2019 , Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref> His sister is well known fitness bunny [[Sbhale Mpisane]].<ref name="C">Sandisiwe Mbhele, [https://citizen.co.za/lifestyle/2376386/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-19-year-old-psl-team-chair-andile-mpisane/ 5 Things you need to know about 19-year-old PSL team chair Andile Mpisane], ''Citizen'', Published: October 28, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>

Andile's mother is [[Shauwn Mkhize]] and his father is [[Sbu Mpisane]].<ref name="I">[https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/andile-mpisane-airs-familys-dirty-laundry-30941408 Andile Mpisane airs family's dirty laundry], ''IOL'', Published: August 18, 2019, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>

Andile Mpisane is a South African artist, reality star and former football player. In 2020 he was appointed chairperson of Royal AM FC at just 19 years old, making him the youngest chair in PSL history.

Background

Andile's mother is Shauwn Mkhize and his father is Sbu Mpisane. His parents divorced.[1] His sister is well known fitness bunny Sbhale Mpisane.[2]

Girlfriend

Andile's girlfriend is DJ Sthelo Shozi. The two began dating in 2018 according to unnamed sources.[3]

Children

Andile Mpisane has a daughter named Flo with DJ Sthelo Shozi.[4]

Career

Before venturing into music and business, Mpisane was a midfielder, playing for Royal Eagles in 2018. On his debut, the team won 4-0.[2]

Music

In April 2020, Andile Mpisane released his second single Umcimbi. The song features Distruction Boyz and Madanon. His first single Uyangqhaska featured DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Stix Manyanyisa. The two singles were released under Mpisane's Royal AM Entertainment which also distributes his music.[5]

Discography

Singles

Umcimbi ft Distruction Boyz and Madanon (2020)

ft Distruction Boyz and Madanon (2020) Uyangqhaska ft DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi and Stix Manyanyisa

Royal AM Foundation

He also founded the Royal AM Foundation which by 2020 had created more than 30 job opportunities around Durban.[5]