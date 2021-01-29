Pindula

Andile Ncube is a South African media personality.

Background

Age

Ncube was born on 4 October 1981 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Girlfriend

In April 2020, Andile Ncube revealed he was dating Sebabatso Mothibi.

Children

Andile has a daughter, Gabbie, from his previous relationship with actress and model Rosette Ncwana. In November 2020, Ncube and his girlfriend Sebabatso Mothibi revealed they were expecting their first child together.[1]

References

  1. Alutho Mbendeni, Andile Ncube and his girlfriend Sebabatso are expecting a baby, News24, Published: November 16, 2020, Retrieved: January 29, 2021
