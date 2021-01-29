Difference between revisions of "Andile Ncube"
Andile Ncube is a South African media personality.
Background
Age
Ncube was born on 4 October 1981 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Girlfriend
In April 2020, Andile Ncube revealed he was dating Sebabatso Mothibi.
Children
Andile has a daughter, Gabbie, from his previous relationship with actress and model Rosette Ncwana. In November 2020, Ncube and his girlfriend Sebabatso Mothibi revealed they were expecting their first child together.[1]
References
- ↑ Alutho Mbendeni, Andile Ncube and his girlfriend Sebabatso are expecting a baby, News24, Published: November 16, 2020, Retrieved: January 29, 2021