|Andre Zietsman
|Known for
|Being Bitumen World's founder and owner
Andre Zietsman is the CEO and Founder of Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd which has received several large contracts in Zimbabwe for the rehabilitation of roads.
Net Worth
According to a study published in January 2020, Andre Zietsman has a net worth of US$38 Million.[1]
Career
Zietsman started as a Workshop Manager with Tarphalt Paving (Pvt) Ltd in the 90’s. He moved into bulk bitumen transport followed by cross-border passenger transport and after that, armored cash-in-transit transport.
In 2012 Andre Zietsman founded Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd which specialised in blacktop surfacing. Zietsman developed the company into a civil engineering contractor specialising in road construction and infrastructural development.
Bitumen World grew from an initial workforce of just 10 to more than 80 employees and a workforce of more than 500 by 2020. The plant base increased from seven items in 2012 to more than 300 by 2020.[2] [3]
Awards
In 2020, Andre Zietsman was one of the finalists of the World Entrepreneur Awards, Southern Africa.[4]
