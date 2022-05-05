| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

Andre Zietsman has a net worth of US$38 Million.[1]

Andre Zietsman is the CEO and Founder of Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd which has received several large contracts in Zimbabwe for the rehabilitation of roads.

Net Worth

According to a study published in January 2020, Andre Zietsman has a net worth of US$38 Million.[1]

Career

Zietsman started as a Workshop Manager with Tarphalt Paving (Pvt) Ltd in the 90’s. He moved into bulk bitumen transport followed by cross-border passenger transport and after that, armored cash-in-transit transport.

In 2012 Andre Zietsman founded Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd which specialised in blacktop surfacing. Zietsman developed the company into a civil engineering contractor specialising in road construction and infrastructural development.

Bitumen World grew from an initial workforce of just 10 to more than 80 employees and a workforce of more than 500 by 2020. The plant base increased from seven items in 2012 to more than 300 by 2020.[2] [3]

Awards

In 2020, Andre Zietsman was one of the finalists of the World Entrepreneur Awards, Southern Africa.[4]