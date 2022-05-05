Difference between revisions of "Andre Zietsman"
Latest revision as of 12:58, 5 May 2022
|Andre Zietsman
|Known for
|Being Bitumen World's founder and owner
|Net worth
|US$38 Million.[1]
Andre Zietsman is the CEO and Founder of Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd which has received several large contracts in Zimbabwe for the rehabilitation of roads.
Net Worth
According to a study published in January 2020, Andre Zietsman has a net worth of US$38 Million.[1]
Career
Zietsman started as a Workshop Manager with Tarphalt Paving (Pvt) Ltd in the 90’s. He moved into bulk bitumen transport followed by cross-border passenger transport and after that, armored cash-in-transit transport.
In 2012 Andre Zietsman founded Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd which specialised in blacktop surfacing. Zietsman developed the company into a civil engineering contractor specialising in road construction and infrastructural development.
Bitumen World grew from an initial workforce of just 10 to more than 80 employees and a workforce of more than 500 by 2020. The plant base increased from seven items in 2012 to more than 300 by 2020.[2] [3]
Awards
In 2020, Andre Zietsman was one of the finalists of the World Entrepreneur Awards, Southern Africa.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 HNWIs in Zimbabwe - SIVIO Institute, sivioinstitute.org, Published: January 2020, Retrieved: May 5, 2022
- ↑ Our Team, bitumenworld.net, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 5, 2022
- ↑ 2020 Categories and Finalists, ey.com, Published: 2020, Retrieved: May 5, 2022
- ↑ EY Careers, Facebook, Published: March 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2022