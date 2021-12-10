Difference between revisions of "Andre de Ruyter"
André Marinus De Ruyter is the Group CEO of Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility.
Education
Andre de Ruyter holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pretoria and an MBA from Universiteit Nyenrode Netherlands Business School.[1]
Career
He is a board member of Manufacturing Circle and the former board member of Nampak Ltd. Before his appointment as Eskom Group CEO in January 2020, Andre de Ruyter was the CEO of Nampak Ltd.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Andre Marinus De Ruyter, Bloomberg, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 10, 2021