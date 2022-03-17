|description= Andre Marinus de Ruyter is the Group CEO of Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility.

André Marinus De Ruyter is the Group CEO of Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility.

Education

Andre de Ruyter holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pretoria and an MBA from Universiteit Nyenrode Netherlands Business School.[1]

Career

He is a board member of Manufacturing Circle and the former board member of Nampak Ltd. Before his appointment as Eskom Group CEO in January 2020, Andre de Ruyter was CEO at JSE-listed packaging group Nampak and spent more than 20 years with Sasol in a number of senior management roles.

His appointment at Eskom came after Phakami Hadebe's resignation at the end of July 2019.[1][2]

Racism Allegations

André de Ruyter was cleared of allegations of racism by an independent inquiry. The inquiry, led by Advocate Ishmael Semenya, was established by the Eskom Board to probe a series of allegations made by Eskom’s former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), Solly Tshitangano, against De Ruyter.

The allegations included the abuse of power, racial discrimination, poor governance, irregular recruitment, irregular staff appointments, and unlawful procurement.

According to a statement, Tshitangano even wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa about De Ruyter. Tshitangano alleged that De Ruyter was guilty of racism and preferred a white company above another that is black-owned on racial grounds.[3]