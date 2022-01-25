|description= Andrea The Vocalist real name Andrea Sibanda is a Zimbabwean musician. Andrea the Vocalist's performance of the song Uhambo went viral on Tik-Tok in Zimbabwe and South Africa. He was made to sing the song as punishment at a church session in Victoria Falls.

Background

He is from Victoria Falls. His parents are Sanelisiwe Ncube (mother) and Ntando Sibanda (father). Andrea the Vocalist is a second born in a family of four (two boys and two girls).[1][2]

Education

He attended Chinotimba Primary School.[1]

Career

He recorded the song Uhambo featuring South African singer Aubrey Qwana. Uhambo was produced by Juizee, a South African songwriter and producer under JBross Entertainment. Juizee also had to write for Andrea Sibanda. Jbross Entertainment then paid for and arranged for vocal recording at Danica Studios where Andrea the Vocalist and backing vocals by his father Ntando Sibanda were professionally recorded. [1][2]

