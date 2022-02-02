Difference between revisions of "Andrea The Vocalist"
Latest revision as of 06:31, 2 February 2022
|Andrea The Vocalist
|Born
|Andrea Sibanda
January 28, 2009
|Known for
|Being a musician
|Parents
|Website
|twitter
Andrea The Vocalist real name Andrea Sibanda is a Zimbabwean musician. Andrea the Vocalist's performance of the song Uhambo went viral on Tik-Tok in Zimbabwe and South Africa. He was made to sing the song as punishment at a church session in Victoria Falls.
Background
He is from Victoria Falls. His parents are Sanelisiwe Ncube (mother) and Ntando Sibanda (father). Andrea the Vocalist is a second born in a family of four (two boys and two girls).[1][2]
Education
He attended Chinotimba Primary School.[1]
Music
Career
He recorded the song Uhambo featuring South African singer Aubrey Qwana. Uhambo was produced by Juizee, a South African songwriter and producer under JBross Entertainment. Juizee also had to write for Andrea Sibanda. Jbross Entertainment then paid for and arranged for vocal recording at Danica Studios where Andrea the Vocalist and backing vocals by his father Ntando Sibanda were professionally recorded. [1][2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Plot Mhako, 12 year old Victoria Falls vocalist Andrea Sibanda set for stardom, earGROUND, Published: October 24, 2021, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Plot Mhako, Making of Uhambo _ Andrea the Vocalist and Aubrey Qwana : Details behind the creative process, earGROUND, Published: December 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 25, 2022