Difference between revisions of "Andrew Bvumbe"

In a letter sent on 27 December 2019 to Bvumbe by Wintertons legal practitioners, under the instructions of GMAZ, millers wanted to understand from him (Bvumbe) why he chose to select only a few millers. The millers also said if it were not because of Bvumbe’s one-man decision, the country could not have experienced mealie-meal shortages.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/millers-confront-top-govt-official-for-favouring-cronies-with-grain-subsidy/ Millers confront top govt official for favouring cronies with grain subsidy], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: December 31, 2019, Retrieved: July 9, 2021</ref>

The directive was however later reversed unilaterally by Bvumbe, who chose only nine millers out of over 40 milling companies to take part in the programme.

On 5 December, Ncube announced, through a press statement, that the [[Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe]] (GMAZ) was going to administer a government-initiated roller meal subsidy programme for all millers in Zimbabwe.

In December 2019, Andrew Bvumbe was accused of denying over 40 millers access to state-funded maize for affordable mealie-meal production.

On 8 July 2021, Bvumbe was appointed Air Zimbabwe interim board chairperson by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister [[Felix Mhona]]. At the time of his appointment, Bvumbe was the head of Zimbabwe Debt Management Office in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/minister-mhona-appoints-interim-air-zimbabwe-board/ Minister Mhona appoints interim Air Zimbabwe board], ''The Herald'', Published: July 8, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021</ref>

Bvumbe was Executive Director at the Board of the African Development Bank from 2007 to 2010, and Alternate Executive Director from 2005 to 2007. He holds MSc and BSc in Economics from the [[University of Zimbabwe]].

Bvumbe’s professional background includes experience in macroeconomic management as a senior official in the Ministry of Finance, [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] and as Executive Director at the African Development Bank. Prior to joining the WBG, he served as Head of the Aid and Debt Management Office at the Ministry of Finance. Before that he served as Permanent Secretary for Planning in the Ministry of Economic Planning; Director in the Privatization Agency of Zimbabwe; and as Principal Director in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. Earlier in his career he served as Chief Economist and Assistant Director for Economic Research and Policy at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

In October of 2018, it was speculated that Bvumbe would replace [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] Governor [[John Mangudya]].<ref name="zoom zim"> [https://zoomzimbabwe.com/2018/10/24/bvumbe-to-replace-mangudya-at-rbz/ Bvumbe to replace Mangudya at RBZ? - ZOOM Zimbabwe News],'' ZOOM Zimbabwe News, retrieved: 31 Oct 2018''</ref>

