Difference between revisions of "Andrew Chirenda"

In July 2018, Andrew Chirenda was elected to Ward 28 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 393 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Zvimba RDC with 393 votes, beating Kenneth Lancelot Jochore, independent with 311 votes, Clemence Tinei Chimanga of NPF with 51 votes, Nicodimus Munemo of MDC-Alliance with 51 votes and Kudzanayi Chimanga of BZA with 22 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]