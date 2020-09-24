Difference between revisions of "Andrew Chirimumimba"

In July 2018, Andrew Chirimumimba was elected to Ward 8 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2110 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Murewa RDC with 2110 votes, beating Elisha Chirimumimba of MDC-Alliance with 825 votes, Erick Chiwara of BZA with 33 votes and Ruth Matsvayi of FreeZIM Congress with 10 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

