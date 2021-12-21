Difference between revisions of "Andrew Mhembere"
In July 2018, Andrew Mhembere was elected to Ward 1 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1732 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Goromonzi RDC with 1732 votes, beating Dumani Charehwa of MDC Alliance with 778 votes, Archboard Mudimu of MDC Alliance with 514 votes, and Tapiwa Kufakunesu of PRC with 38 votes, . [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020