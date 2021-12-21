In July 2018, Andrew Mhembere was elected to Ward 1 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1732 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Goromonzi RDC with 1732 votes, beating Dumani Charehwa of MDC Alliance with 778 votes, Archboard Mudimu of MDC Alliance with 514 votes, and Tapiwa Kufakunesu of PRC with 38 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]