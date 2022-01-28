Dr Andrew Hama Mtetwa is a Zimbabwean retired diplomat and academic.

Career

In August 2014, Mtetwa announced that he had retired from Zimbabwe's foreign service.[1] In September 2014, Robert Mugabe appointed Albert Ranganai Chimbindi as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Ethiopia taking over from Andrew Mtetwa.[2]





In January 2022, together with Patrick Chinamasa, Andrew Mtetwa was appointed to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group.

Books

A History of Uteve Under the Mwene Mutapa Rulers 1480-1834: A Re-evaluation (1984)