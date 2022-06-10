* Ambassador [[Kelebert Nkomani]]. <ref name = "Zimbabwe Appoints Board To Oversee The Setting Up Of Institute To Train Diplomats"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/10/zimbabwe-appoints-board-to-oversee-the-setting-up-of-institute-to-train-diplomats/ Zimbabwe Appoints Board To Oversee The Setting Up Of Institute To Train Diplomats], Pindula, Published: 10 June 2022, Retrieved: 10 June 2022''</ref>

* [[Anyway Mutambudzi]], from the Office of the President and Cabinet,

In '''June 2022''', the [[Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute]] (ZFSI) was set up. The project was in limbo since '''1992''' until a proclamation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in '''2020'''.

In a notice, the Zimbabwean Government said '''Andrew Mtetwa''' would serve on the Mediation Reference Group with eight other former Ambassadors and high-level officials from the SADC region who were appointed for their demonstrable technical expertise in strategic studies, conflict resolution and preventative diplomacy. '''Mtetwa''' will serve for a term of four years ending in '''August 2025'''.

In '''January 2022''' , Andrew Mtetwa together with [[Patrick Chinamasa]] was appointed to the [[Southern African Development Community]] (SADC) Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group.

''' Mtetwa ''' is also a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of [[ Foreign Affairs ]] and former Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Belgium, South Africa and Zambia. He is currently a Senior Lecturer at the [[Zimbabwe National Defence University]] .

In '''August 2014''', ''' Mtetwa ''' announced that he had retired from Zimbabwe's foreign service. <ref name="AU">[https://au.int/fr/node/25701 Rwandese and Zimbabwean Ambassadors Bid Farewell to the African Union] , '' Africa Union'', Published: August 27, 2014, Retrieved: January 28, 2022</ref> In September 2014, [[ Robert Mugabe ]] appointed Albert Ranganai Chimbindi as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Ethiopia taking over from Andrew Mtetwa.<ref name="TH">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www . herald.co.zw/president-appoints-17-ambassadors/ President appoints 17 ambassadors], ''The Herald'', Published: September 20, 2014, Retrieved: January 28, 2022</ref>

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Dr '''Andrew Hama Mtetwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] retired diplomat and academic . He served as the Ambassador to Belgium, South Africa and Zambia .

Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

A board was installed, including:

Events

Books

A History of Uteve Under the Mwene Mutapa Rulers 1480-1834: A Re-evaluation (1984)

Further Reading