Andrew Tandi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for Highlanders Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

Andrew Tandi is from Hwange.

Career

On 14 April 2021, Tandi was unveiled as a Highlanders player.[1]

In January 2019, he was signed by Black Rhinos Football Club from Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club.[2][3]

Prior to joining Bulawayo Chiefs, Andrew Tandi was a defender at Hwange Football Club which he left ahead of the 2017 season.[4][5]

Injury

On 15 May 2022, Tandi dislocated his ankle following a challenge by Dynamos’ winger Bill Antonio in the 68th minute and was rushed to hospital.[6]

The challenge resulted in a straight red card for Antonio. In an update posted by the club, the player fractured his fibula, a bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle. Antonio issued a public apology to Andrew Tandi on social media for his challenge.[7]