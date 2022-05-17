Difference between revisions of "Andrew Tandi"
On 14 April 2021, Tandi was unveiled as a Highlanders player.<ref name="SN">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/josta-back-at-highlanders/ Josta back at Highlanders], ''Sunday News'', Published: April 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>
On 14 April 2021, Tandi was unveiled as a Highlanders player.<ref name="SN">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/josta-back-at-highlanders/ Josta back at Highlanders], ''Sunday News'', Published: April 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>
In January 2019, he was signed by [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] from [[Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club]].<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/01/12/murape-joins-black-rhinos/ Murape joins Black Rhinos], ''
In January 2019, he was signed by [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] from [[Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club]].<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/01/12/murape-joins-black-rhinos/ Murape joins Black Rhinos], '''', Published: January 12, 2019, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref><ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/sunshine-boys-make-history/ SUNSHINE BOYS MAKE HISTORY], ''H-Metro'', Published: October 23, 2017, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>
Prior to joining Bulawayo Chiefs, Andrew Tandi was a defender at [[Hwange Football Club]] which he left ahead of the 2017 season.<ref name="H">Tobias Mandoreba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/hwange-black-rhinos-share-spoils/ Hwange, Black Rhinos share spoils], ''The Herald'', Published: October 7, 2019, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref><ref name="Chronicle">Tobias Mandoreba, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/hwange-ready-to-roll-unveils-28-member-squad-for-2017-psl-challenge/ Hwange ready to roll. . . Unveils 28-member squad for 2017 PSL challenge], ''The Chronicle'', Published: March 8, 2017, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>
Prior to joining Bulawayo Chiefs, Andrew Tandi was a defender at [[Hwange Football Club]] which he left ahead of the 2017 season.<ref name="H">Tobias Mandoreba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/hwange-black-rhinos-share-spoils/ Hwange, Black Rhinos share spoils], ''The Herald'', Published: October 7, 2019, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref><ref name="Chronicle">Tobias Mandoreba, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/hwange-ready-to-roll-unveils-28-member-squad-for-2017-psl-challenge/ Hwange ready to roll. . . Unveils 28-member squad for 2017 PSL challenge], ''The Chronicle'', Published: March 8, 2017, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>
[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/andrew-tandi-must-be-treated-by-a-specialist/ Andrew Tandi must be treated by a specialist], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 16, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>
[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/andrew-tandi-must-be-treated-by-a-specialist/ Andrew Tandi must be treated by a specialist], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 16, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>
The challenge resulted in a straight red card for Antonio. In an update posted by the club, the player fractured his fibula, a bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle. Antonio issued a public apology to Tandi on social media for his challenge.<ref name="
The challenge resulted in a straight red card for Antonio. In an update posted by the club, the player fractured his fibula, a bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle. Antonio issued a public apology to Tandi on social media for his challenge.<ref name="">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/05/16/highlanders-provides-worrying-update-on-tandi-player-set-for-long-lay-off/ Highlanders provide worrying update on Tandi, player set for long lay-off], ''Soccer24'', Published: May 16, 2022, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>
==References==
==References==
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Andrew Tandi, Andrew Tandi Biography, Andrew Tandi Wikipedia, Andrew Tandi Highlanders, Andrew Tandi Injury
|keywords= Andrew Tandi, Andrew Tandi Biography, Andrew Tandi Wikipedia, Andrew Tandi Highlanders, Andrew Tandi Injury
|description=
|description=
|image= Andrew-Tandi 2.jpg
|image= Andrew-Tandi 2.jpg
|image_alt= Andrew Tandi Biography
|image_alt= Andrew Tandi Biography
Latest revision as of 12:48, 17 May 2022
|Andrew Tandi
|Born
|October 17, 1996
|Occupation
|Employer
|Highlanders Football Club
Andrew Tandi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for Highlanders Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Background
Andrew Tandi is from Hwange.
Career
On 14 April 2021, Tandi was unveiled as a Highlanders player.[1]
In January 2019, he was signed by Black Rhinos Football Club from Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club.[2][3]
Prior to joining Bulawayo Chiefs, Andrew Tandi was a defender at Hwange Football Club which he left ahead of the 2017 season.[4][5]
Injury
On 15 May 2022, Tandi dislocated his ankle following a challenge by Dynamos’ winger Bill Antonio in the 68th minute and was rushed to hospital.[6]
The challenge resulted in a straight red card for Antonio. In an update posted by the club, the player fractured his fibula, a bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle. Antonio issued a public apology to Andrew Tandi on social media for his challenge.[7]
References
- ↑ Mehluli Sibanda, Josta back at Highlanders, Sunday News, Published: April 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Murape joins Black Rhinos, Soccer24, Published: January 12, 2019, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ SUNSHINE BOYS MAKE HISTORY, H-Metro, Published: October 23, 2017, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Tobias Mandoreba, Hwange, Black Rhinos share spoils, The Herald, Published: October 7, 2019, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Tobias Mandoreba, Hwange ready to roll. . . Unveils 28-member squad for 2017 PSL challenge, The Chronicle, Published: March 8, 2017, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Ricky Zililo, Andrew Tandi must be treated by a specialist, The Chronicle, Published: May 16, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2022
- ↑ Highlanders provide worrying update on Tandi, player set for long lay-off, Soccer24, Published: May 16, 2022, Retrieved: May 17, 2022