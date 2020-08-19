“It is also this appeal that we make today to governments as well as international and other organizations who are stakeholders in the journey of this nation; it’s time to help the Government and People of Zimbabwe to move forward,” said Wutawunashe who is the founding leader of Family of God.<ref name="newzimbabwe"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mutendi-chides-catholic-bishops-for-digging-dark-past-lies/], ''New Zimbabwe, Published: 19 August, 2020, Accessed: 19 August, 2020''</ref>

Andrew Wutawunashe is a Zimbabwean religious leader and the founder of the Family of God Churches. His title in the church is both Apostle and Prophet but he's generally more referred to in Zimbabwe by the Apostle title. Wutawunashe founded the church in 1980 after a period of revival meetings in the country in the late 70s.

Background

Andrew Wutawunashe was married to Rutendo Wutawunashe until 2016.

Founding of Family of God Church

Around 1976 Andrew Wutawunashe, at age 23, led a series of Christian religious revival meetings in Zimbabwe. Over 4 years his following grew and in 1980 he founded what was then called the Worldwide Family of God Church.[1] It was commonly referred to as just Family of God or just FOG for short.

By 1985, the church spread to other countries like Zambia, Botswana, and the United Kingdom. Between 1983 and 1987 he ministered to churches in Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Russia, USA, India, UK, and Latvia. [2]

Affair and Divorce

Dr. Rutendo Faith Wutawunashe

In February 2016 Wutawunashe announced to his following that had been on separation with his wife for 10 years and that they had finally officially divorced. There were reports that Wutawunashe would be remarrying.

Trivia

Wutawunashe is often called upon to provide religious leadership on national and civic platforms. In August 2013 he officiated the inauguration of former President Robert Mugabe after he won the 2013 presidential and parliamentary elections. [3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, a Rutendo Wutawunashe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

This Rutendo Wutawunashe is listed under the thematic group “The Clergy”. He is listed as owing US$18,200.00. His relationship with Andrew Wutawanashe is not known. [4]

