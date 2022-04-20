He was recognised when he directed [[ExQ]]'s video for the song ''Alleluayh'' featuring [[Roki]] which was critically acclaimed. Andy Cutta also directed [[Janet Manyowa]]'s video for the song ''Ndomira Pamuri'' which was nominated for a the [[National Arts Merit Awards]] (NAMA) in 2016.<ref name="ZJ"/>

Andy Cutta born Andy Sobhuza is a Zimbabwean award-winning film and music video director.

Background

Andy Cutta was born Andy Sobhuza in Bulawayo, grew up both in Harare and Bulawayo and also spent some time in South Africa. Cutta comes from cutting, an editing term.[1]

Age

He was born on 1 September.[2]

Wife

Andy Cutta is married to Maita Marimo. The couple had their wedding ceremony at Amanzi Restaurant.[3]

Children

Andy Cutta has a son named Khosi.

Education

Andy Cutta is a qualified IT specialist and project manager. He studied at Midlands State University and Speciss College.[1] He attended Moffatt Primary School and Vainona High School before moving to Specis College and Midlands State University where he studied Computer Science.[4]

Career

In 2016, Andy Cutta was working with Webloxion, a Zimbabwean web and app development company. [1]

Video Directing

Andy has directed music videos for Cindy Munyavi, Takura, Killer T, Michael Mahendere, Mudiwa Hood, MMT, Trey XL and Stunner among others.[4]

He was recognised when he directed ExQ's video for the song Alleluayh featuring Roki which was critically acclaimed. Andy Cutta also directed Janet Manyowa's video for the song Ndomira Pamuri which was nominated for a the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) in 2016.[1]

Awards

In 2016, at the Zimbabwe Music Awards he had three videos he directed – Roki and EXQ’s Alleluya, Janet Manyowa’s Ndomira Pamuri and Candy Main's When I am in Love – nominated for Best Music Video. Alleluya won the award.

Besides a Zima, Andy Cutta has won a Permican for Best Video, a Zim Hip-Hop Award for Best Video and a Nama for Outstanding Music Video.[4]

Controversies

Tribalism Claims

A musician who did not want to be mentioned complained that Andy Cutta was a tribalist. The musician claimed that Andy treated Ndebele musicians differently from their Shona counterparts and that added that Andy Cutta's service delivery on Shona musicians was shoddy.

In response, Andy said he was not aware that such things were being said about him. He said:

"It would be interesting to know which artiste thinks that, that can only be Ludacris and for one to say such serious accusations, I would think there is an agenda. I am a professional who works without seeing colour, race or tribe, big or small budget I go the extra mile. I am all about excellence I work with a team as well all concepts, ideas I work hand in hand with the artists to make sure we push for the best. About 99 percent of my clients are Shona if you were wondering what makes videos come out different is the client’s commitment to their projects. Examples would be , get to locations on time, engage proper stylists, find right locations, do not get drunk on set, and also the story lines that they the artists want themselves and not trust the professionals to guide their vision these are some of the things that affect the outcome of a product. So, for any issues with product delivery I have a range of artistes that you can contact to find out if this is true and by the way if there is ever a late video out, someone has not paid up money for the product to be released."

[5]