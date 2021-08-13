Andrew Flower was born in Cape Town South Africa. He attended [[ Vainona High School ]] for his secondary education , <ref name="cricinfo">[http://www.espncricinfo.com/zimbabwe/content/player/55427.html Andy Flower], ''Cricinfo'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 28, 2015</ref> and finished at [[St. George's College]].

Andy Flower is one of the most eminent cricketers to have played for the Chevrons who went on to score major successes as the head coach for the English cricket side. Flower is currently the coach of the England Lions.

In May 2018, Flower was appointed temporary Director of England Cricket after substantive director, Andrew Strauss, announced he was going away on compassionate leave to support his cancer-diagnosed wife.

In 2021, Andy Flower became the first player from Zimbabwe to be inducted into the ICC Hall Of Fame.[1]

Background

Andrew Flower was born in Cape Town South Africa. He attended Vainona High School for his secondary education, [2] and finished at St. George's College.

Career

During his career days, Andy Flower was an all-rounder being a prominent wicket keeper, bowler and prolific batsman. He captained the national side on two occasions one in which they went on to defeat Pakistan for the first time in 1995.[2] He retired from international cricket at the completion of the 2003 world cup after which he briefly featured for Essex in the United Kingdom. He and brother Grant Flower would go on to become the first brothers to score first class centuries for the county in the same innings.[2]

Coaching career

After having had a brief stint in franchise cricket, Flower's first appointment in a coaching capacity was as the deputy coach for the England cricket national team. Having occupied the position of assistant coach for about two years, Flower was named the head coach in 2009 following the retirement of Peter Moores. As head coach, Flower won three consecutive Ashes titles, one at home and the other away.[2] He also won England's first ever global trophy at the world twenty20 in 2010. Under his guidance, England also became world number one after having dispatched India 4-0 in a test series. When he stepped down from his coaching duties with the English national team, Flower was appointed England and Wales Cricket Board’s technical director of elite coaching.[3]

Accolades

Ashes Title x3

Global trophy: World twenty20



