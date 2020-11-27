Difference between revisions of "Andy Whittall"
Andrew Richard Whittall (born 19 March 1973) is a former Zimbabwean international cricketer who played in 10 Test matches and 63 One Day Internationals between 1996 and 2000. He made his Test and ODI debuts in September 1996.
Background
Andy Whittall was born on 19 March 1973 in Mutare, Zimbabwe. He was educated at Falcon College. He graduated from Trinity College, Cambridge with a degree in engineering and also earned four blues playing for the University cricket side. He was a housemaster at Ferox Hall at Tonbridge School, where he also taught maths and coached the 1st XI cricket team.