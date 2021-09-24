Difference between revisions of "Anele Ndebele"
Latest revision as of 07:46, 24 September 2021
|Anele Ndebele
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Anele Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Magwegwe Constituency. He contested again in the July 2018 elections and was reelected.
Background
Anele Ndebele was born on 6 July 1972.
High School - Inyathi Secondary School.
Political career
- Career##