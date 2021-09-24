Pindula

'''Anele Ndebele''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Magwegwe Constituency]]. He contested again in the July 2018 elections and was reelected.
'''Anele Ndebele''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Magwegwe Constituency]]. He contested again in the '''July 2018''' elections and was reelected.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Anele Ndebele was born on 6 July 1972  
'''Anele Ndebele''' was born on '''6 July 1972'''. <br/>
High School - [[Inyathi Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
 
==Political career==
 
==Political career==
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
Anele Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Magwegwe Constituency. He contested again in the July 2018 elections and was reelected.

Background

Anele Ndebele was born on 6 July 1972.
High School - Inyathi Secondary School.

Political career

    1. Career##
References

