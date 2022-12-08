Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Anele Ndebele"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Anele Ndebele''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Magwegwe Constituency]]. He contested again in the '''July 2018''' elections and was reelected.
+
'''Anele Ndebele''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Magwegwe]] Constituency. He contested again in the '''July 2018''' elections and was reelected.
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
'''Anele Ndebele''' was born on '''6 July 1972'''. <br/>
+
'''Born:''' '''6 July 1972'''. <br/>
High School - [[Inyathi Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
  
==Political career==
+
==School / Education==
##Career##
+
'''Secondary School:''' [[Inyathi Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
{| class="pintablefloat"
+
==Service/Political career==
|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See
+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Magwegwe]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|- class="pintablemore" 
+
* '''Anele Ndebele''' of MDC–T with 4 996 votes or 56.54 percent,
| |
+
* [[Sindiso Mazibisa]] of MDC–N with 1 852 votes or 20.96 percent,
* [[Zimbabwe]]
+
* [[Grace Nyoni]] of Zanu PF with 1 289 votes or 14.59 percent,
* [[Ministry of Finance]]
+
* 5 others with 699 votes or 7.91 percent.
* [[Robert Mugabe]]
+
'''Total''' '''8 836 votes'''
* [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
+
 
* [[Tendai Biti]]
+
==Events==
* [[Welshman Ncube]]
 
|}
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About Anele Ndebele - Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title=Anele Ndebele
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|keywords=Wikipedia Anele Ndebele
 
|keywords=Wikipedia Anele Ndebele
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 10:14, 8 December 2022

Anele Ndebele
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC Alliance

Anele Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Magwegwe Constituency. He contested again in the July 2018 elections and was reelected.

Personal Details

Born: 6 July 1972.

School / Education

Secondary School: Inyathi Secondary School.

Service/Political career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

  • Anele Ndebele of MDC–T with 4 996 votes or 56.54 percent,
  • Sindiso Mazibisa of MDC–N with 1 852 votes or 20.96 percent,
  • Grace Nyoni of Zanu PF with 1 289 votes or 14.59 percent,
  • 5 others with 699 votes or 7.91 percent.

Total 8 836 votes

Events

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Anele_Ndebele&oldid=121648"