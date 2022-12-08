Difference between revisions of "Anele Ndebele"
'''Anele Ndebele''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Magwegwe]] . He contested again in the '''July 2018''' elections and was reelected.
'''''' '''6 July 1972'''. <br/>
==
[[]][[]][[]]
* [[]]
* [[]]
*
* [[
* [[
==References==
Latest revision as of 10:14, 8 December 2022
|Anele Ndebele
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Anele Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Magwegwe Constituency. He contested again in the July 2018 elections and was reelected.
Personal Details
Born: 6 July 1972.
School / Education
Secondary School: Inyathi Secondary School.
Service/Political career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magwegwe returned to Parliament:
- Anele Ndebele of MDC–T with 4 996 votes or 56.54 percent,
- Sindiso Mazibisa of MDC–N with 1 852 votes or 20.96 percent,
- Grace Nyoni of Zanu PF with 1 289 votes or 14.59 percent,
- 5 others with 699 votes or 7.91 percent.
Total 8 836 votes