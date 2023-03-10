Pindula

'''Anelka Chivandire''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for Orapa United Football Club in the Botswana Premier League.  
 
Anelka Chivandire
Anelka Chivandire.jpeg
Born (1998-08-21) August 21, 1998 (age 24)
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
EmployerOrapa United Football Club

Anelka Chivandire is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for Orapa United Football Club in the Botswana Premier League.

Background

Chivandire was born on 21 August 1998.

Career

Chivandire joined Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club from Triangle United Football Club on 14 April 2020.[1]

In February 2023, Chivandire joined Orapa United on a two-year contract after leaving Ngezi Platinum Stars.

He was among seven players that were released by Ngezi before the club embarked on their pre-season training camp.[2]

The other players are Denver Mukamba, Mandlenkosi Mlilo, Last Jesi, Issa Ali, Derek Bonnah, and Junior Zindoga.

Chivandire linked up with compatriots Wilfred Muvirimi and coach Taurai Mangwiro, who took over the reins at Orapa towards the end of 2022.[3]

Further Reading

  1. Anelka Chivandire, transfermarkt, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 10 March 2023
  2. Ngezi Platinum Stars head to Vic Falls for pre-season training camp, Nehanda Radio, Published: 25 January 2023, Retrieved: 10 March 2023
  3. Anelka Chivandire leaves Ngezi Platinum to join foreign club, Soccer24, Published: 02 February 2023, Retrieved: 10 March 2023
