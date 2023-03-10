''' Chivandire ''' linked up with compatriots Wilfred Muvirimi and coach Taurai Mangwiro, who took over the reins at Orapa towards the end of ''' 2022 ''' . <ref name="Soccer24"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2023/02/02/anelka-chivandire-leaves-ngezi-platinum-to-join-foreign-club/ Anelka Chivandire leaves Ngezi Platinum to join foreign club], ''Soccer24'', Published: 02 February 2023, Retrieved: 10 March 2023</ref>

The other players are [[Denver Mukamba]], [[Mandlenkosi Mlilo]], [[Last Jesi]], [[Issa Ali]], [[Derek Bonnah]], and [[Junior Zindoga]].

He was among seven players that were released by Ngezi before the club embarked on their pre-season training camp. <ref name="Nehanda Radio"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2023/01/25/ngezi-platinum-stars-head-to-vic-falls-for-pre-season-training-camp/ Ngezi Platinum Stars head to Vic Falls for pre-season training camp], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 25 January 2023, Retrieved: 10 March 2023</ref>

In '''February 2023''', '''Chivandire''' joined Orapa United on a two-year contract after leaving [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.| Ngezi Platinum Stars ]] .

'''Chivandire''' joined [[ Ngezi Platinum F.C.| Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club]] from [[Triangle United Football Club]] on 14 April 2020. <ref name="transfermarkt"> [https://www.transfermarkt.com/anelka-chivandire/profil/spieler/727534 Anelka Chivandire], ''transfermarkt'', Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 10 March 2023</ref>

