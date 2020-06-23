Difference between revisions of "Anesu Daka"

Anesu Daka is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) expert, teacher and visionary leader. He is the current chief executive officer of Chartered Accountants Academy (CAA). He was part of the Justice George Smith led Commission of Inquiry probing the conversion process of pension and insurance benefits after dollarisation in 2009.[1]

Background

Anesu Daka is the group chief executive officer of Chartered Accountants Academy. He attended Nemakonde High School for his secondary education. He graduated with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of Fort Hare, South Africa.

Experience

PAIB Technical Advisor - IFAC (2015 to Present)

CEO - Chartered Accountants Academy (April 2011 to Present)

Audit Manager - Ernst & Young Zimbabwe (Dec 2009 to March 2011)

Audit Clerk - Ernst & Young Inc Johannnesburg (Jan 2007 - Nov 2010)





References