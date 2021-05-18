Difference between revisions of "Angel Mary Kato"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Angel Mary Kato''' is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film ''A Life To Regret'' after Zimbab...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 15:10, 18 May 2021
Angel Mary Kato is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film A Life To Regret after Zimbabwean comedian Mai Titi was dismissed by the film production company, BJB Films.
Social Media & Contacts
- Facebook: ANGEL MARY KATO
Career
Angel Mary Kato appeared in the singing competition the Bongo Star Search (BSS) and finished in 4th Place.