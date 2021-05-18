Angel Mary Kato is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film A Life To Regret after Zimbabwean comedian Mai Titi was dismissed by the film production company, BJB Films.

Career

Angel Mary Kato appeared in the singing competition the Bongo Star Search (BSS) and finished in 4th Place.