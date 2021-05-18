In May 2021, she was cast as [[Mai Tt]]'s replacement on the movie ''A Life To Regret''.<ref name="Chat"> Lemuel Chekai, [https://www.263chat.com/amp/zimbabweans-stand-in-solidarity-with-mai-titi-after-humiliation/ Zimbabweans Stand In Solidarity With Mai Titi After Humiliation], ''263Chat'', Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>

'''Angel Mary Kato''' is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film ''A Life To Regret'' after [[Zimbabwean]] comedian [[Mai Titi]] was dismissed by the film production company, '''BJB Films'''.

Career

