Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Angel Mary Kato"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Angel Mary Kato''' is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film ''A Life To Regret'' after Zimbab...")
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Angel Mary Kato''' is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film ''A Life To Regret'' after [[Zimbabwean]] comedian [[Mai Titi]] was dismissed by the film production company, '''BJB Films'''.
 
'''Angel Mary Kato''' is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film ''A Life To Regret'' after [[Zimbabwean]] comedian [[Mai Titi]] was dismissed by the film production company, '''BJB Films'''.
 +
  
 
==Social Media & Contacts==
 
==Social Media & Contacts==
Line 8: Line 9:
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
Angel Mary Kato appeared in the singing competition the Bongo Star Search (BSS) and finished in 4th Place.
+
In 2015, Angel Mary Kato appeared in the singing competition the Bongo Star Search (BSS) and finished in 4th Place.
 +
 
 +
In May 2021, she was cast as [[Mai Tt]]'s replacement on the movie ''A Life To Regret''.<ref name="Chat"> Lemuel Chekai, [https://www.263chat.com/amp/zimbabweans-stand-in-solidarity-with-mai-titi-after-humiliation/ Zimbabweans Stand In Solidarity With Mai Titi After Humiliation], ''263Chat'', Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Videos==
 +
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U2OVhYkXbM||| Angelmary - Magongo BSS Finals Performance|}}
 +
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuOWREG-oIU||| Angel Mary Kato BSS2015 - Live your Life Episode 12 Full Peformance|}}
 +
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIdkvpMG6-c||| Angel Mary Kato BSS2015 - Hold You Episode 11 Full Peformance|}}
 +
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYs9uUBD7LI||| Angelmary - WANGE (Official Video)|}}
 +
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJo0B0oGAqg||| No Stress by Angelmary|}}
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Revision as of 15:19, 18 May 2021

Angel Mary Kato is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film A Life To Regret after Zimbabwean comedian Mai Titi was dismissed by the film production company, BJB Films.


Social Media & Contacts


Career

In 2015, Angel Mary Kato appeared in the singing competition the Bongo Star Search (BSS) and finished in 4th Place.

In May 2021, she was cast as Mai Tt's replacement on the movie A Life To Regret.[1]


Videos

Angelmary - Magongo BSS Finals Performance
Angel Mary Kato BSS2015 - Live your Life Episode 12 Full Peformance
Angel Mary Kato BSS2015 - Hold You Episode 11 Full Peformance
Angelmary - WANGE (Official Video)
No Stress by Angelmary

References

  1. Lemuel Chekai, Zimbabweans Stand In Solidarity With Mai Titi After Humiliation, 263Chat, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Angel_Mary_Kato&oldid=104416"