Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Angel Mary Kato"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 5: Line 5:
 
*'''Facebook''': [https://www.facebook.com/angelmarykato/ ANGEL MARY KATO]
 
*'''Facebook''': [https://www.facebook.com/angelmarykato/ ANGEL MARY KATO]
  
 +
 +
==Education==
 +
 +
She studied Human Resource Management at the Local Government Training Institute-LGTI. Kato studied at Loreto Girls Secondary School.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/angel.mary.908347/about_work_and_education Angel Mary Kato], ''Facebook'', Retrieved: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 18, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 29: Line 33:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Angel Mary Kato Biography: Social Media & Contacts, Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title= Angel Mary Kato Biography: Social Media & Contacts, Education, Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Angel Mary Kato, Angel Mary Kato biography, Angel Mary Kato videos, Angel Mary Kato career
 
|keywords= Angel Mary Kato, Angel Mary Kato biography, Angel Mary Kato videos, Angel Mary Kato career

Revision as of 16:23, 18 May 2021

Angel Mary Kato

Angel Mary Kato is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film A Life To Regret after Zimbabwean comedian Mai Titi was dismissed by the film production company, BJB Films.

Social Media & Contacts


Education

She studied Human Resource Management at the Local Government Training Institute-LGTI. Kato studied at Loreto Girls Secondary School.[1]

Career

In 2015, Angel Mary Kato appeared in the singing competition the Bongo Star Search (BSS) and finished in 4th Place.

In May 2021, she was cast as Mai Tt's replacement on the movie A Life To Regret.[2]


Videos

Angelmary - Magongo BSS Finals Performance
Angel Mary Kato BSS2015 - Live your Life Episode 12 Full Peformance
Angel Mary Kato BSS2015 - Hold You Episode 11 Full Peformance
Angelmary - WANGE (Official Video)
No Stress by Angelmary

References

  1. Angel Mary Kato, Facebook, Retrieved: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 18, 2021
  2. Lemuel Chekai, Zimbabweans Stand In Solidarity With Mai Titi After Humiliation, 263Chat, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Angel_Mary_Kato&oldid=104423"