Latest revision as of 16:38, 18 May 2021
Angel Mary Kato is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film A Life To Regret after Zimbabwean comedian Mai Titi was dismissed by the film production company, BJB Films.
Social Media & Contacts
- Facebook: ANGEL MARY KATO
Education
She studied Human Resource Management at the Local Government Training Institute-LGTI. Kato studied at Loreto Girls Secondary School.[1]
Career
In 2015, Angel Mary Kato appeared in the singing competition the Bongo Star Search (BSS) and finished in 4th Place.
In May 2021, she was cast as Mai Tt's replacement on the movie A Life To Regret.[2]
Videos
Pictures
References
- ↑ Angel Mary Kato, Facebook, Retrieved: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 18, 2021
- ↑ Lemuel Chekai, Zimbabweans Stand In Solidarity With Mai Titi After Humiliation, 263Chat, Published: May 18, 2021, Retrieved: May 18, 2021