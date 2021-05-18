Angel Mary Kato

Angel Mary Kato is a Tanzanian artist, singer, dancer, environmentalist and actress. In May 2021 she was cast as the lead in the film A Life To Regret after Zimbabwean comedian Mai Titi was dismissed by the film production company, BJB Films.

Education

She studied Human Resource Management at the Local Government Training Institute-LGTI. Kato studied at Loreto Girls Secondary School.[1]

Career

In 2015, Angel Mary Kato appeared in the singing competition the Bongo Star Search (BSS) and finished in 4th Place.

In May 2021, she was cast as Mai Tt's replacement on the movie A Life To Regret.[2]





Videos

Pictures

