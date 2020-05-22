Difference between revisions of "Angelah Chitsike"

In July 2018, Angelah Chitsike was elected to Ward 20 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1072 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Makoni RDC with 1072 votes, beating Benjamin Tunduwani of MDC-Alliance with 592 votes and Luke Tsingano, independent with 513 votes. [1]

