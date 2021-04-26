Difference between revisions of "Angeline Bosha"
Flight-Lieutenant Angeline Bosha is the first female fighter jet pilot of the Airforce of Zimbabwe.
Education
Bosha qualified as a fighter jet pilot after she completed a year-long training course in China in 2018. She was the only female student in a class of 14 pilots from across the world. Bosha did not attend the course because of affirmative action but because she met the required criteria for a fighter jet pilot.[1]
References
