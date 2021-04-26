Difference between revisions of "Angeline Bosha"
Latest revision as of 19:01, 26 April 2021
Flight-Lieutenant Angeline Bosha is the first female fighter jet pilot of the Airforce of Zimbabwe.
Background
Husband
In a 2020 interview with the BBC, Bosha said she was married but did not reveal the name of her husband.[1]
Education
Bosha qualified as a fighter jet pilot after she completed a year-long training course in China in 2018. She was the only female student in a class of 14 pilots from across the world. Bosha did not attend the course because of affirmative action but because she met the required criteria for a fighter jet pilot.[2]
Videos
References
- ↑ Angeline Bosha: 'I'm Zimbabwe's first female jet fighter pilot' - BBC Africa, YouTube, Published: April 23, 2020, Retrieved: April 26, 2021
- ↑ Mukudzei Chingwere, Bosha makes AFZ history, The Herald, Published: March 11, 2019, Retrieved: April 26, 2021