Bosha qualified as a fighter jet pilot after she completed a year-long training course in China in 2018. She was the only female student in a class of 14 pilots from across the world. Bosha did not attend the course because of affirmative action but because she met the required criteria for a fighter jet pilot.<ref name="H">Mukudzei Chingwere, [https://www.herald.co.zw/bosha-makes-afz-history/ Bosha makes AFZ history], ''The Herald'', Published: March 11, 2019, Retrieved: April 26, 2021</ref>

Flight-Lieutenant Angeline Bosha is the first female fighter jet pilot of the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

Background

Husband

In a 2020 interview with the BBC, Bosha said she was married but did not reveal the name of her husband.[1]

Education

Bosha qualified as a fighter jet pilot after she completed a year-long training course in China in 2018. She was the only female student in a class of 14 pilots from across the world. Bosha did not attend the course because of affirmative action but because she met the required criteria for a fighter jet pilot.[2]

Videos

Angeline Bosha: 'I'm Zimbabwe's first female jet fighter pilot' - BBC Africa