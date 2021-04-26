Pindula

Bosha qualified as a fighter jet pilot after she completed a year-long training course in China in 2018. She was the only female student in a class of 14 pilots from across the world. Bosha did not attend the course because of affirmative action but because she met the required criteria for a fighter jet pilot.<ref name="H">Mukudzei Chingwere, [https://www.herald.co.zw/bosha-makes-afz-history/ Bosha makes AFZ history], ''The Herald'', Published: March 11, 2019, Retrieved: April 26, 2021</ref>
 
==Videos==
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB5MpAU8RHI||| Angeline Bosha: 'I'm Zimbabwe's first female jet fighter pilot' - BBC Africa|}}
  
 
Angeline Bosha

Flight-Lieutenant Angeline Bosha is the first female fighter jet pilot of the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

Background

Husband

In a 2020 interview with the BBC, Bosha said she was married but did not reveal the name of her husband.[1]

Education

Bosha qualified as a fighter jet pilot after she completed a year-long training course in China in 2018. She was the only female student in a class of 14 pilots from across the world. Bosha did not attend the course because of affirmative action but because she met the required criteria for a fighter jet pilot.[2]

Videos

Angeline Bosha: 'I'm Zimbabwe's first female jet fighter pilot' - BBC Africa

References

  1. Angeline Bosha: 'I'm Zimbabwe's first female jet fighter pilot' - BBC Africa, YouTube, Published: April 23, 2020, Retrieved: April 26, 2021
  2. Mukudzei Chingwere, Bosha makes AFZ history, The Herald, Published: March 11, 2019, Retrieved: April 26, 2021
