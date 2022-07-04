On 3 December 2021, Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Angeline Masuku at her home in Worringham on the outskirts of Bulawayo. He revealed that Masuku had not been feeling well for some time and that he had travelled to ascertain her condition. Mnangagwa said Masuku was doing physiotherapy three times a week.<ref name="C"/>

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

''' Angeline Masuku''' is the former Minister of State for [[Bulawayo]] Metropolitan Province and a member of the [[ Senate ]] . She is also the former Governor of [[ Matabeleland South ]].

''' Angeline Masuku''' is the former Minister of State for [[Bulawayo]] Metropolitan Province and a member of the Senate. She is also the former Governor of Matabeleland South.

Angeline Masuku is the former Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and a member of the Senate. She is also the former Governor of Matabeleland South.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Masuku, a teacher by training, joined the liberation struggle in 1963 and became Secretary for Bulawayo District in North-West Province during the colonial era.

She later crossed into Zambia to join Zipra military training camps. [1]

Service / Career

She was part of the high powered committee which was tasked to oversee the integration exercise of Zanu and Zapu after the 1987 Unity Accord between the two parties. [2] She participated in the negotiations that led to the signing of the Unity Accord between Zanu (PF) and PF-Zapu on December 22 in 1987.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Luveve returned to Parliament: Angeline Masuku of Zanu PF. Full results for Luveve were not released.

Suspension from Zanu-PF

Angeline Masuku was suspended, along with 18 other members for attending a war veterans meeting addressed by Christopher Mutsvangwa and Jabulani Sibanda in March 2016. However, in July 2017 the suspension was lifted. It was reported that the Zanu-PF political party wanted to be united ahead of 2018 elections.

Health Problems

April 2018

On 18 April 2018, Angeline Masuku collapsed during the Independence Day celebrations at White City Stadium. Masuku was in the middle of reading President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s speech. She was resuscitated and 30 minutes later resumed her speech. [3].

2021

On 3 December 2021, Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Angeline Masuku at her home in Worringham on the outskirts of Bulawayo. He revealed that Masuku had not been feeling well for some time and that he had travelled to ascertain her condition. Mnangagwa said Masuku was doing physiotherapy three times a week.[1]