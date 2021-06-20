Difference between revisions of "Angeline Musasiwa"
Angeline Musasiwa would go on and finish Third runner-up at the worldwide event. has been the best performance of Zimbabwe in the modeling arena.
|Angeline Musasiwa
Angeline Musasiwa
|Born
|Angeline Musasiwa
Harare
|Occupation
|Known for
|Miss Zimbabwe 1994 contestant
|Awards
|Miss Zimbabwe 1994
Angeline Musasiwa is a Zimbabwean ex-model that won Miss Zimbabwe in 1994 and would go on to represent her county at Miss World.
Background
Angeline Musasiwa is an ex-model who was born in and raised in Harare. She won Miss Zimbabwe 1994 and represented Zimbabwe at Miss World 1994 that was hosted in Sun City, South Africa.
Angeline Musasiwa would go on and finish the Third runner-up at the worldwide event. This has been the best performance of Zimbabwe in the modeling arena.
Angeline Musasiwa is now married and lives in Lagos ,Nigeria with her husband James Hunda[1]
References
Cardnus Chijongwe (Septmber 05, 2012). "The most beautifull Miss Zimbabwe since 1980= NehandaRadio". Retrieved October 12, 2017.
|date=(help)