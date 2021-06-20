|description= Angeline Musasiwa is a Zimbabwean ex-model that won Miss Zimbabwe in 1994 and would go on to represent her county at Miss World.

Angeline Musasiwa is now married and lives in Lagos ,Nigeria with her husband James Hunda<ref name="HF">{{cite web |author =Cardnus Chijongwe |date = Septmber 05, 2012 |title =The most beautifull Miss Zimbabwe since 1980= NehandaRadio |publisher = |url =https://www.google.co.zw/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&ved=0ahUKEwjhk5nXxurWAhXFnRoKHWLUCCEQjxwIAw&url=http%3A%2F%2Fnehandaradio.com%2F2012%2F09%2F05%2Fthe-most-beautiful-miss-zimbabwes-since-1980%2F&psig=AOvVaw2OooeehtCZpJhayzSY9KqV&ust=1507879345849951|accessdate = October 12, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

Angeline Musasiwa is now married and lives in Lagos ,Nigeria with her husband James Hunda<ref name="HF">{{cite web |author =Cardnus Chijongwe |date = Septmber 05, 2012 |title =The most beautifull Miss Zimbabwe since 1980= NehandaRadio |publisher = |url =https://www.google.co.zw/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&ved=0ahUKEwjhk5nXxurWAhXFnRoKHWLUCCEQjxwIAw&url=http%3A%2F%2Fnehandaradio.com%2F2012%2F09%2F05%2Fthe-most-beautiful-miss-zimbabwes-since-1980%2F&psig=AOvVaw2OooeehtCZpJhayzSY9KqV&ust=1507879345849951|accessdate = October 12, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

Angeline Musasiwa would go on and finish the Third runner-up at the worldwide event. This has been the best performance of Zimbabwe in the modeling arena.

Angeline Musasiwa would go on and finish Third runner-up at the worldwide event. And this has been the best performance of Zimbabwe in the modeling arena.

Angeline Musasiwa is an ex-model who was born in and raised in [[Harare]]. She won Miss Zimbabwe 1994 and represented Zimbabwe at Miss World 1994 that was hosted in Sun City, South Africa.

Angeline Musasiwa is an ex-model who was born in and raised in [[Harare]]. She won Miss Zimbabwe 1994 and represented Zimbabwe at Miss World 1994 that was hosted in Sun City, South Africa.

Angeline Musasiwa is a Zimbabwean ex-model that won Miss Zimbabwe in 1994 and would go on to represent her county at Miss World.

Background

Angeline Musasiwa is an ex-model who was born in and raised in Harare. She won Miss Zimbabwe 1994 and represented Zimbabwe at Miss World 1994 that was hosted in Sun City, South Africa.

Angeline Musasiwa would go on and finish the Third runner-up at the worldwide event. This has been the best performance of Zimbabwe in the modeling arena.

Angeline Musasiwa is now married and lives in Lagos ,Nigeria with her husband James Hunda[1]