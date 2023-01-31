Difference between revisions of "Angirai Chapo"
Latest revision as of 09:12, 31 January 2023
Angirai 'Durawall' Chapo is a former Zimbabwean football player who played for Dynamos Football Club and the Warriors as a defender and sometimes as a defensive link man. He joined Dynamos in 1984 when he was lured by Clayton Munemo after being frustrated by cross town rivals CAPS United Football Club as a reserve player when their coach Obadiah Sarupinda did not give him game time. He was the Dynamos captain at one time.
Background
Chapo is a former football who played as a defender most of his time. He was nicknamed 'Durawall' for his defensive skills. He is now working at a mine in Gweru, Zimbabwe.
Coaching Career
He was once the coach for Shangani Mine Football Club in Division 1 in the ZIFA Southern Region in 2004.[1]