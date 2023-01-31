Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Angirai Chapo"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Chapo is a former football who played as a defender most of his time. He was nicknamed 'Durawall' for his defensive skills. He is now working at a time in [[Zimbabwe]].
+
Chapo is a former football who played as a defender most of his time. He was nicknamed 'Durawall' for his defensive skills. He is now working at a mine in [[Gweru]], [[Zimbabwe]].
  
 
==Coaching Career==
 
==Coaching Career==

Latest revision as of 09:12, 31 January 2023

Angirai Chapo

Angirai 'Durawall' Chapo is a former Zimbabwean football player who played for Dynamos Football Club and the Warriors as a defender and sometimes as a defensive link man. He joined Dynamos in 1984 when he was lured by Clayton Munemo after being frustrated by cross town rivals CAPS United Football Club as a reserve player when their coach Obadiah Sarupinda did not give him game time. He was the Dynamos captain at one time.

Background

Chapo is a former football who played as a defender most of his time. He was nicknamed 'Durawall' for his defensive skills. He is now working at a mine in Gweru, Zimbabwe.

Coaching Career

He was once the coach for Shangani Mine Football Club in Division 1 in the ZIFA Southern Region in 2004.[1]




References

  1. Chichi Sabeta, [1], H-Metro, Published: 7 December, 2016, Accessed: 3 May, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Angirai_Chapo&oldid=122810"