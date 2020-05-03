Difference between revisions of "Angirai Chapo"

[[File:Angirai Chapo 1 .jpg|thumb|Angirai Chapo]]'''Angirai 'Durawall' Chapo''' is a former [[Zimbabwean]] football player who played for [[Dynamos Football Club]] and the [[Warriors]] as a defender and sometimes as a defensive link man. He joined Dynamos in 1984 when he was lured by [[Clayton Munemo]] after being frustrated by cross town rivals [[CAPS United Football Club]] as a reserve player when their coach Obadiah Sarupinda did not give him game time. He was the Dynamos captain at one time.

[[File:Angirai Chapo.jpg|thumb|Angirai Chapo]]'''Angirai Chapo''' is a former [[Zimbabwean]] football player who played for [[Dynamos Football Club]] and the [[Warriors]] as a defender and sometimes as a defensive link man. He joined Dynamos in 1984 when he was lured by [[Clayton Munemo]] after being frustrated by cross town rivals [[CAPS United Football Club]] as a reserve player when their coach Obadiah Sarupinda did not give him game time. He was the Dynamos captain at one time.

Angirai Chapo

Angirai 'Durawall' Chapo is a former Zimbabwean football player who played for Dynamos Football Club and the Warriors as a defender and sometimes as a defensive link man. He joined Dynamos in 1984 when he was lured by Clayton Munemo after being frustrated by cross town rivals CAPS United Football Club as a reserve player when their coach Obadiah Sarupinda did not give him game time. He was the Dynamos captain at one time.

Background

Chapo is a former football who played as a defender most of his time. He was nicknamed 'Durawall' for his defensive skills. He is now working at a time in Zimbabwe.

Coaching Career

He was once the coach for Shangani Mine Football Club in Division 1 in the ZIFA Southern Region in 2004.[1]













References