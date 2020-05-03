Difference between revisions of "Angirai Chapo"
From Pindula
|
(Created page with "thumb|Angirai Chapo'''Angirai Chapo''' is a former Zimbabwean football player who played for Dynamos Football Club and the Warriors as a...")
|
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Angirai Chapo.jpg|thumb|Angirai Chapo]]'''Angirai Chapo''' is a former [[Zimbabwean]] football player who played for [[Dynamos Football Club]] and the [[Warriors]] as a defender and sometimes as a defensive link man. He joined Dynamos in 1984 when he was lured by [[Clayton Munemo]] after being frustrated by cross town rivals [[CAPS United Football Club]] as a reserve player when their coach Obadiah Sarupinda did not give him game time. He was the Dynamos captain at one time.
|+
[[File:Angirai Chapo .jpg|thumb|Angirai Chapo]]'''Angirai Chapo''' is a former [[Zimbabwean]] football player who played for [[Dynamos Football Club]] and the [[Warriors]] as a defender and sometimes as a defensive link man. He joined Dynamos in 1984 when he was lured by [[Clayton Munemo]] after being frustrated by cross town rivals [[CAPS United Football Club]] as a reserve player when their coach Obadiah Sarupinda did not give him game time. He was the Dynamos captain at one time.
==Background==
==Background==
Latest revision as of 05:35, 3 May 2020
Angirai 'Durawall' Chapo is a former Zimbabwean football player who played for Dynamos Football Club and the Warriors as a defender and sometimes as a defensive link man. He joined Dynamos in 1984 when he was lured by Clayton Munemo after being frustrated by cross town rivals CAPS United Football Club as a reserve player when their coach Obadiah Sarupinda did not give him game time. He was the Dynamos captain at one time.
Background
Chapo is a former football who played as a defender most of his time. He was nicknamed 'Durawall' for his defensive skills. He is now working at a time in Zimbabwe.
Coaching Career
He was once the coach for Shangani Mine Football Club in Division 1 in the ZIFA Southern Region in 2004.[1]