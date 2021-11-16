In July 2018, Anglebert Chaitwa was elected to Ward 24 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 3630 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Pfura RDC with 3630 votes, beating Silas Musengezi of MDC Alliance with 358 votes and George Mushayi of PRC with 45 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

