In July 2018, Anglebert Chaitwa was elected to Ward 24 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 3630 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 24 Pfura RDC with 3630 votes, beating Silas Musengezi of MDC Alliance with 358 votes and George Mushayi of PRC with 45 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020