== Controversies ==
== Controversies ==
The Anglican Church in Zimbabwe is one of the biggest religious institutions in the country. The church falls under the Central African branch which also includes other countries such as Botswana , Malawi and Zambia.[1]
The Church
The Anglican Church in Zimbabwe had , in 2011, 674 Anglican congregations and 128,000 members; 320,000 people were affiliated with the church.[1]
History
Charles Mackenzie was the first Anglican missionary to settle in the region. He is believed to have come to Africa together with explorer David Livingstone in 1861. The Diocese of Mashonaland was the first to be formed in 1891 and was led by 1891 Bishop Reverend George Wyndham Hamilton Knight-Bruce.[1]
Dioceses
- The Diocese of Central Zimbabwe
- The Diocese of Harare
- The Diocese of Manicaland
- The Diocese of Masvingo
- The Diocese of Matabeleland[1]
Philanthropy
The Anglican Relief and Development in Zimbabwe department which is headquartered in Avondale is responsible for the church's humanitarian issues.[1]
See Daramombe Secondary School.
Ministries
- Children’s Programs
- Healthcare Programs
- Special Ministries
- Community Development Projects
- Peace and Justice issues
- Prison Ministries.[2]
Controversies
Leadership Wrangle
In 2012, the church was involved in a bitter leadership wrangle. The fight involved two senior Bishops Reverend Chad Gandiya and Nolbert Kunonga.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 , Anglican Church,Rel Zim, retrieved:19 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , Social Ministry,Rel Zim, retrieved:19 Jun 2015"
- ↑ P. Ashworth, Church of the Province of Central Africa, Diocese of Harare, Zimbabwe Renegade Bishop Kunonga on the way out. Some difficulties but court victory for Bishop Chad,Anglican Information, published:30 Nov 2012,retrieved:19 Jun 2015"