The Anglican Church in Zimbabwe is one of the biggest religious institutions in the country. The church falls under the Central African branch which also includes other countries such as Botswana , Malawi and Zambia.[1]

The Church

The Anglican Church in Zimbabwe had , in 2011, 674 Anglican congregations and 128,000 members; 320,000 people were affiliated with the church.[1]

History

Charles Mackenzie was the first Anglican missionary to settle in the region. He is believed to have come to Africa together with explorer David Livingstone in 1861. The Diocese of Mashonaland was the first to be formed in 1891 and was led by 1891 Bishop Reverend George Wyndham Hamilton Knight-Bruce.[1]

Dioceses

The Diocese of Central Zimbabwe

The Diocese of Harare

The Diocese of Manicaland

The Diocese of Masvingo

The Diocese of Matabeleland[1]

Philanthropy

The Anglican Relief and Development in Zimbabwe department which is headquartered in Avondale is responsible for the church's humanitarian issues.[1]

See Daramombe Secondary School.



Ministries

Children’s Programs

Healthcare Programs

Special Ministries

Community Development Projects

Peace and Justice issues

Prison Ministries.[2]

Controversies

Leadership Wrangle

In 2012, the church was involved in a bitter leadership wrangle. The fight involved two senior Bishops Reverend Chad Gandiya and Nolbert Kunonga.[3]











