Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Bindura Municipality with 1102 votes, beating Susen Mujuru of Zanu PF with 651 votes and Josphat Marikeri of PRC with 69 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

