Anita Jaxson is a Zimbabwean singer songwriter based in Harare. She is most known for her Zimdancehall collaborations with popular artists Poptain (Duffle bag) and Jah Master (Unonzani).

Background

Jaxson was born and grew up in Braeside. She grew up in Harare Zimbabwe, and has always had a passion for music- starting out in primary school (junior) with the school choir. During her school years she was an avid basketball player and storywriter and achieved accolades in both disciplines. As a young girl, she was inspired by Adele.

Music Career

After school she kept on expressing herself through music by joining a band led by JBone called Carlo, which she was a part of for 2 years. After the band she then participated in a music contest, where she met other artists in the industry and did a few tracks which were released to some success. However the show came to an abrupt halt and she put music on hold.[1]

In 2020, she picked up music again and featured on Poptain’s Duffle bag, this was met with great acclaim for her vocals and performance.

Jaxson's influences include Winky D, Koffee, Shenseea, Rihanna and Stefflon Don. Said Jaxson on her website:

“As much as she is inspired by these artists, she doesn’t want to be boxed into following in their footsteps, she is determined to build her own name and be her own person with her own unique sound.”

She has said though her popular songs have been Zimdancehall, she's not just a dancehall artists. She has also worked on RnB songs and featured on Hip-hop music as well.

Anita Jaxson Pictures

Videos

Jah Master and Anita Jaxson on song Unonzani







Anita Jaxson Ft Poptain on Fire







Anita Jaxson- Fire feat. Poptain







Anita Jaxson - Mercy







Jaxson with Bezeck and Kisten on the song Canaan Banana







Anita Jaxson on Earground interviewed by Plot Mhako







Personal Life

In 2020, she said that music was still part time and she was employed as an IT sales person. Jaxson also said she was working on a book on Albinism and child marriage called Screams for help.[2]