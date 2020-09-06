Difference between revisions of "Anita Jaxson"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 78:
|Line 78:
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/AnitaJaxson @AnitaJaxson]
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/AnitaJaxson @AnitaJaxson]
*Soundcloud: [https://soundcloud.com/user-518303680 Anita Jaxson on Soundcloud]
*Soundcloud: [https://soundcloud.com/user-518303680 Anita Jaxson on Soundcloud]
|+
|+
*Website: [https://www.anitajaxson.com/ anitajaxson.com]
*Website: [https://www.anitajaxson.com/ anitajaxson.com]
Latest revision as of 20:42, 6 September 2020
|Anita Jaxson
|Background information
|Born
|Harare
|Years active
|2018 - Present
|Website
|anitajaxson
Anita Jaxson is a Zimbabwean singer songwriter based in Harare. She is most known for her Zimdancehall collaborations with popular artists Poptain (Duffle bag) and Jah Master (Unonzani).
Contents
Background
Jaxson was born and grew up in Braeside. She grew up in Harare Zimbabwe, and has always had a passion for music- starting out in primary school (junior) with the school choir. During her school years she was an avid basketball player and storywriter and achieved accolades in both disciplines. As a young girl, she was inspired by Adele.
Music Career
After school she kept on expressing herself through music by joining a band led by JBone called Carlo, which she was a part of for 2 years. After the band she then participated in a music contest, where she met other artists in the industry and did a few tracks which were released to some success. However the show came to an abrupt halt and she put music on hold.[1]
In 2020, she picked up music again and featured on Poptain’s Duffle bag, this was met with great acclaim for her vocals and performance.
Jaxson's influences include Winky D, Koffee, Shenseea, Rihanna and Stefflon Don. Said Jaxson on her website:
“As much as she is inspired by these artists, she doesn’t want to be boxed into following in their footsteps, she is determined to build her own name and be her own person with her own unique sound.”
She has said though her popular songs have been Zimdancehall, she's not just a dancehall artists. She has also worked on RnB songs and featured on Hip-hop music as well.
Anita Jaxson Pictures
Videos
Personal Life
In 2020, she said that music was still part time and she was employed as an IT sales person. Jaxson also said she was working on a book on Albinism and child marriage called Screams for help.[2]
Social Media and Contacts
- Facebook: anitajaxsonmusic
- Instagram: anitajaxson
- Twitter: @AnitaJaxson
- Soundcloud: Anita Jaxson on Soundcloud
- Spotify: Artist on Spotify
- YouTube: YouTube Channel
- Website: anitajaxson.com
References
- ↑ Anita Jaxson, Anita Jaxon, Retrieved: 6 Sept 2020
- ↑ Fastest rising Zimbabwean star _ Anita Jaxson _ live on Earground, Plot Mhako on YouTube, Published: 16 April 2020, Retrieved: 6 September 2020