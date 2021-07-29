Anna Honde

Anna "Chibaby" Honde is a Zimbabwean comedian known for her skits on YouTube and social media platforms.

Background

She was born and bred in Bulawayo. Anna Honde is originally from Bikita in Masvingo.[1]

In July 2021, Anna Honde announced that she was no longer in a relationship with DJ Shugeta. Writing on Facebook she said:

It is with great sadness that i write to you guys letting you know that we are no longer together wth Tafadzwa. The reason why i decided to tell you guys is because you are my family so handidi muzozvinzwa from other people and please handizode maquestions akawanda becoz my reasons are personal. Thank you.

[2]

Career

In 2014, she joined a traditional dance group, Sekunjalo Ma’ Africa, and as a group they auditioned in Dreamstar. Consequently, she got an opportunity to tour China for two weeks and thereafter worked there for a whole year. She said while she was in China she decided to do random funny videos using her newly acquired phone.

Anna Honde said the videos were mainly to keep herself entertained, but eventually some of the videos went viral and she discovered that she was now actually generating an audience that appreciated her videos. Honde said she would get endless messages encouraging her not to stop, so from then on she said she just continued even when she came back to Zimbabwe.[1]