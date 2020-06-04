Difference between revisions of "Anna Manhimanzi"

In July 2018, Anna Manhimanzi was elected to Ward 12 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 951 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Nyanga RDC with 951 votes, beating Nathan Nyagato of MDC-Alliance with 872 votes and Rosemary Kamungeremu of PRC with 75 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]