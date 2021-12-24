She resigned in 2020 and was replaced by [[Stephen Mudawarima]]. In June 2021, Anna Mguni was appointed the World Rowing development consultant. Mguni's role at World Rowing was to promote the standards of rowing, especially in developing nations.<ref name="BT">[https://businesstimes.co.zw/top-zoc-officials-step-down/ Top ZOC officials step down], ''Business Times'', Published: August 13, 2020, Retrieved: December 24, 2021</ref><ref name="HZ">Takudzwa Chitsiga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/anna-mguni-lands-international-post/ Anna Mguni lands international post], ''The Herald'', Published: June 10, 2021, Retrieved: December 24, 2021</ref><ref>[https://sportsrifle724.com/mguni-lands-a-top-post-at-world-rowing/ Mguni lands a top post at World Rowing], ''sportsrifle724.com'', Published: June 9, 2021, Retrieved: December 24, 2021</ref>

Anna Mataure Mguni is a veteran Zimbabwean sports administrator. Mguni was the first female chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC).

Education

Anna Mguni attended Dominican Convent High School. She holds a Masters in Sports Organisation and Management from Université Catholique de Louvain.[1]

Career

Mguni joined ZOC in 2004 and held various positions until she was appointed chief executive officer in 2011 becoming the first female to hold the post in the history of the Zimbabwean Olympic organisation.

For two years Mguni was ZOC Operations Manager, for four years she was an elected Board Member and she spent nine years as the CEO.

She resigned in 2020 and was replaced by Stephen Mudawarima. In June 2021, Anna Mguni was appointed the World Rowing development consultant. Mguni's role at World Rowing was to promote the standards of rowing, especially in developing nations.[2][3][4]

Anna Mguni has chaired Zimbabwe's National Anti-Doping Coordinating Committee and the National Sports Academy Board. At the Southern African regional level, she was the appointed representative for ANOCA Zone VI on the Southern African Regional Safe and Inclusive Sport Task Team. She has been previously attached to continental and international sport specific working groups such as the IOC Athletes Entourage Commission, the WADA Education Committee and Women Sport International's 'International Task Team'.

She is a founding member of Female Leaders of Tomorrow (FLOT) which aims to equip and empower a new generation of young African and European women working or volunteering in Sport for All with the necessary skills, knowledge, experience and guidance to lead the Global Sport for All Movement.[5]

In December 2021, Mguni was appointed in the ZIFA Restructuring Committee.