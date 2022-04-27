Anna Miti is a Zimbabwean journalist and radio presenter. Miti works for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). She is a former AVAC Advocacy Fellow and IAS cure research advocacy fellow.

Background

Husband

As of August 2015, Anna Miti is married to Percy Nhara.[1]

Career

Miti is a member of the Federation of African Media Women in Zimbabwe and a member of the Editor's Forum on HIV/AIDS. She works with the Humanitarian Information Facilitation Centre to convene media science cafes and health reporting training.[2]

Anna Miti is an HIV/AIDS advocate with a background in broadcast journalism. She works with adolescent girls and young women in HIV prevention and SRH advocacy based in Harare.

In January 2021, Miti was appointed Chairperson of the Health Communicators Forum of Zimbabwe. In September 2018, Anna Miti joined Katswe Sistahood as Volunteer Staff. In April 2018, she joined the International Partnership for Microbicides as HIV/AIDS prevention consultant. She is an Executive Producer/Presenter on Classic 263. [3]

Awards & Honors

Anna Miti is a Pangaea Global AIDS Foundation-Pangaea Zimbabwe AID Trust (PZAT) - 2015 Fellow[4] Miti is a International Aids Society Cure research advocacy fellow for 2019-2020.[5]