Anne Knuth rose through the ranks to the position of Government Chief Public Relations Officer. She was transferred on promotion from the Information Ministry to the Office of the President and Cabinet as a Director, State Occasions.<ref name="PN"/>

She belonged to the pioneering crop of black civil servants who, with their demonstrable professional skills and qualifications, were recruited into the Civil Service in order to bring about transformative change in the organization from being a predominantly white-led institution to reflect the new multi-racial nature of the Zimbabwean society.

Knuth began her career in the Civil Service as a Senior Information Officer in the then Ministry of Information, Posts and Telecommunications in the early 80s.

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

'''Anne Annastasia Knuth , nee Chakanetsa ''' was retired during the reshuffle of '''September 2018''' . She died in July 2021 at her home after succumbing to complications arising from her battle with breast cancer .

'''Anne Knuth''' was retired during the reshuffle of '''September 2018'''.

Anne Annastasia Knuth, nee Chakanetsa was retired during the reshuffle of September 2018. She died in July 2021 at her home after succumbing to complications arising from her battle with breast cancer.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

Qualifications/Education

Anne Knuth was a journalist by profession.[1]

Service/Career

Knuth began her career in the Civil Service as a Senior Information Officer in the then Ministry of Information, Posts and Telecommunications in the early 80s.

She belonged to the pioneering crop of black civil servants who, with their demonstrable professional skills and qualifications, were recruited into the Civil Service in order to bring about transformative change in the organization from being a predominantly white-led institution to reflect the new multi-racial nature of the Zimbabwean society.

Anne Knuth rose through the ranks to the position of Government Chief Public Relations Officer. She was transferred on promotion from the Information Ministry to the Office of the President and Cabinet as a Director, State Occasions.[1]

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.



Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.



Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.



Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[2]