thumb|right|Anne Nhira Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira who acted as Vimbai Jari in the soap died on 11 March 2021. Her death followed a violent robbery in which she was a victim on the afternoon of 8 March 2021. During the robbery, shewas injured on her chest area, rib cage and back.

Nhira was 38 years old.

