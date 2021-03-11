Difference between revisions of "Anne Nhira Death"
thumb|right|Anne Nhira Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira who acted as Vimbai Jari in the soap died on 11 March 2021. Her death followed a violent robbery in which she was a victim on the afternoon of 8 March 2021. During the robbery, shewas injured on her chest area, rib cage and back.
Nhira was 38 years old.
For Anne Nhira's biography, check here