Nhira was 38 years old . Her Brother Juan Nhira confirmed the news to the press .

Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira who acted as Vimbai Jari in the soap died on 11 March 2021. Her death followed a violent robbery in which she was a victim on the afternoon of 8 March 2021. During the robbery, she was injured on her chest area, rib cage , and back . The robbery took place in Bedford View, South Africa .

