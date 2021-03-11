Difference between revisions of "Anne Nhira Death"
Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira who acted as Vimbai Jari in the soap died on 11 March 2021. Her death followed a violent robbery in which she was a victim on the afternoon of 8 March 2021. During the robbery, she was injured on her chest area, rib cage, and back. The robbery took place in Bedford View, South Africa.
Nhira was 38 years old. Her Brother Juan Nhira confirmed the news to the press.
For Anne Nhira's biography, check here